Dr. Rani Elias, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Rani Elias, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They completed their residency with Lincoln Hosp Ctr-New York MC

Dr. Elias works at Norton Delgado Medical Clinic in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alta Loma Pediatrics
    9710 19th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91737 (909) 581-0008
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • San Antonio Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Bird Flu
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Bird Flu

Treatment frequency



Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Bird Flu
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Circumcision
Diabetes Counseling
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Newborn Jaundice
Otitis Media
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pneumonia
Swine Flu
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 23, 2022
    Dr. Elias saved my Son’s life. His staff found a specialist to see him within 48 hours and changed the outcome of his disease. We love Dr. Elias and his staff!!!
    Nora — May 23, 2022
    About Dr. Rani Elias, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1194087155
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lincoln Hosp Ctr-New York MC
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
