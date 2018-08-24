Dr. Rani Athreya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Athreya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rani Athreya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rani Athreya, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Springfield, MA. They completed their fellowship with Umass Memorial Med Center
Dr. Athreya works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pioneer Neurology & Sleep299 Carew St Ste 119, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 736-1500
-
2
Holyoke Medical Center Inc.575 Beech St, Holyoke, MA 01040 Directions (413) 534-2500
-
3
Louis G. Petcu M.d. P.c.10 Hospital Dr Ste 103, Holyoke, MA 01040 Directions (413) 736-1500
- 4 100 Wason Ave Ste 360, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 726-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
- Holyoke Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Athreya?
I have had nothing but great care at this facility! Both providers really make sure to listen to everything you have to say , as to where other facilities I've been a part of can be very dismissive. I would highly recommend to anyone
About Dr. Rani Athreya, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Tamil
- 1114000734
Education & Certifications
- Umass Memorial Med Center
- State University of New York
- Brookdale University Hospital Center
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Athreya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Athreya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Athreya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Athreya works at
Dr. Athreya speaks Tamil.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Athreya. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Athreya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Athreya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Athreya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.