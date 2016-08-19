Dr. Ramachandran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rangasamy Ramachandran, MD
Overview
Dr. Rangasamy Ramachandran, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC.
Dr. Ramachandran works at
Locations
Fayetteville Dermatology1308 Medical Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 222-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to dr. Ramachandran for a number of years now. He is an excellent diagnostician and as a medical person retired after 35 years I respect his opinion. He listens to me and answers my questions. He does a thorough medical examination at each visit and discusses options and treatment. I enjoy the fact that he does not waste time and I do enjoy his no nonsense attitude. I would and do recommend him to others
About Dr. Rangasamy Ramachandran, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1265454185
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramachandran accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramachandran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramachandran has seen patients for Tension Headache, Vertigo and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramachandran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramachandran. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramachandran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramachandran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramachandran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.