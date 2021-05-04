Dr. Rangarao Tummala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tummala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rangarao Tummala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rangarao Tummala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Nagarjuna University and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center, Adventhealth Ottawa, Miami County Medical Center and Olathe Medical Center.
Dr. Tummala works at
Locations
Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute - Overland Park5100 W 110th St, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 386-2943Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
- Adventhealth Ottawa
- Miami County Medical Center
- Olathe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tummala and his staff are excellent. Appointments are timely and never rushed and they take the time to explain any and all procedures.
About Dr. Rangarao Tummala, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Telugu
- 1386690758
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's Hospital
- St Luke's Hospital
- Nagarjuna University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tummala has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tummala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tummala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tummala works at
Dr. Tummala has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tummala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tummala speaks Telugu.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tummala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tummala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tummala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tummala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.