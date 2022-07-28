Overview

Dr. Ranganath Kandala, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / KHAJA BANDA NAWAZ INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Kandala works at Texas Pain Centers in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Lipid Disorders and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.