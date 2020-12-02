See All Psychiatrists in Euless, TX
Dr. Ranganath Habbu, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (5)
Call for new patient details
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ranganath Habbu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Euless, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Habbu works at Texas Health in Euless, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Health
    350 Westpark Way Ste 109, Euless, TX 76040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 354-2888

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluation
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Tobacco Use Disorder
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 02, 2020
    Very smart, helpful, understanding, and inciteful. Nice, calm, quiet but very friendly; and office help also nice & helpful.
    Linda Enochs — Dec 02, 2020
    About Dr. Ranganath Habbu, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1770541401
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Habbu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Habbu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Habbu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habbu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Habbu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Habbu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

