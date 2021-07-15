See All Cardiologists in Langhorne, PA
Dr. Ranga Rao, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ranga Rao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, St. Mary Medical Center and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Rao works at Cardiology Associates of Oxford Valley in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Bensalem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Cardiology Associates of Oxford Valley
    370 Middletown Blvd Ste 510, Langhorne, PA 19047
    Cardiology Associates at Oxford Valley
    2685 Knights Rd, Bensalem, PA 19020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
  St. Mary Medical Center
  Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hypertension
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Sinus Tachycardia
Aneurysm
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive
Carotid Artery Disease
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Murmur
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Nuclear Stress Testing
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
Unstable Angina
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart
Aneurysm of Heart
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Atrial Septal Defect
Autonomic Disorders
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Coronary Artery Dissection
Endocarditis
First Degree Heart Block
Impella Device
Limb Swelling
Long QT Syndrome
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Patent Ductus Arteriosus
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Prinzmetal Angina
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Second Degree Heart Block
Septal Defect
Third Degree Heart Block
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Venous Hypertension
Ventricular Fibrillation
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Aetna
    Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital Blue Cross
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care
    Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Health Net
    HealthPartners
    Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Humana
    Keystone Health Plan East
    MultiPlan
    Oxford Health Plans
    POMCO Group
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 15, 2021
    Dr Rao has been my DR since 1985. I am sure I would not be here now if it were not for him. I have recommended many friends to him, all were happy.
    Barry MacBride Langhorne Pa — Jul 15, 2021
    About Dr. Ranga Rao, MD

    Cardiology
    English, Hindi
    1184687402
    Education & Certifications

    Albert Einstein Med Center
    Jersey City Med Center
    Perth Amboy Gen Hospital
    Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ranga Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Rao has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease, and more.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.

