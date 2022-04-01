Dr. Ranga Nathan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nathan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ranga Nathan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ranga Nathan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Humble, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Med|Dc Gen Hospital|St Johns Riverside Hospital
Dr. Nathan works at
Locations
Ranga Nathan, MD9816 Memorial Blvd Ste 206, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (281) 446-8114
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After many doctors and many unresolved issues, Dr. Nathan was able to pinpoint every issue. Great bedside manner and believes in the whole person as well as vitamins and other aspects of health.
About Dr. Ranga Nathan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1235326828
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med|Dc Gen Hospital|St Johns Riverside Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nathan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nathan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nathan has seen patients for Hernia, Constipation and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nathan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Nathan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nathan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nathan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nathan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.