Dr. Ranga Krishna, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (58)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ranga Krishna, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University|Mount Sinai Hospital and Medical Center|Mount Sinai School of Medicine|New York Hosp Joint Dis|NYU School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Krishna works at Complete Medical Services of NYC in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Complete Medical Services of NYC
    188 Montague St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 719-7331
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Total Neuro Care P.C.
    1513 Voorhies Ave Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 719-7335
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Westchester Medical Care
    3262 Westchester Ave, Bronx, NY 10461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 719-7332

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation

Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Testing Chevron Icon
Behavioral Symptoms After Sustaining Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Doppler Test Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Electrodiagnostic Procedure Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurologic and-or Neurobehavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sudomotor Axon Reflex Test (QSART) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Videonystagmography Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 27, 2022
    Dr. Krishna listened to me, proposed solutions, and looked into my previous medical history. I felt better after the appointment because I now knew how to treat my nerve problems.
    Jaclyn — Jun 27, 2022
    About Dr. Ranga Krishna, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Polish, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1730151218
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University Medical Center/Bellevue Hospital|NY Hospital For Joint Diseases
    Residency
    • Metropolitan Hospital|Mount Sinai Hosp Med Ctr|Mount Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    • Metropolitan Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University|Mount Sinai Hospital and Medical Center|Mount Sinai School of Medicine|New York Hosp Joint Dis|NYU School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ranga Krishna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krishna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krishna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krishna speaks Hindi, Polish, Russian and Spanish.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

