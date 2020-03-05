Overview

Dr. Ranga Kota, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portage, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter.



Dr. Kota works at Northwest Health Urgent Care in Portage, IN with other offices in Valparaiso, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diarrhea and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.