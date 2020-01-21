See All Psychiatrists in Villa Rica, GA
Dr. Randy Warner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Villa Rica, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia|R J &amp; Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia|Roy And Lucille Carver College Of Medicine , University Of I|The University of Iowa College of Medicine|University Of Iowa Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver Coll.

Dr. Warner works at Neuropsychiatric Clinic in Villa Rica, GA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Cognitive Function Testing and Conduct Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Neuropsychiatric Clinic
    690 Dallas Hwy Ste 201, Villa Rica, GA 30180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 840-8446

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 21, 2020
    My name is Shelby Hackney and I have been coming to Dr. Randy Warner for three years now and I couldn’t be happier with him or his employees the whole staff is AWESOME! I also think Dr. Warner is a great dr. he listens to everything thing I have to say and has really helped me a lot in the past three years! I have felt better the past three years of my life then I ever have and its the meds he has me on and I feel so much better now! Dr. Randy T. Warner , M.D. is an AWESOME man! Sincerely Shelby D. Hackney ??
    About Dr. Randy Warner, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1144380056
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston|University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston|University Of Texas Houston Health Science Center|University Of Texas Houston Health Science Center
    • R J &amp; Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia|R J &amp;amp; Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia|Roy And Lucille Carver College Of Medicine , University Of I|The University of Iowa College of Medicine|University Of Iowa Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver Coll
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randy Warner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Warner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Warner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Warner works at Neuropsychiatric Clinic in Villa Rica, GA. View the full address on Dr. Warner’s profile.

    Dr. Warner has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Cognitive Function Testing and Conduct Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    131 patients have reviewed Dr. Warner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

