Dr. Randy Warner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randy Warner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randy Warner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Villa Rica, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia|R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia|Roy And Lucille Carver College Of Medicine , University Of I|The University of Iowa College of Medicine|University Of Iowa Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver Coll.
Dr. Warner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neuropsychiatric Clinic690 Dallas Hwy Ste 201, Villa Rica, GA 30180 Directions (678) 840-8446
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Warner?
My name is Shelby Hackney and I have been coming to Dr. Randy Warner for three years now and I couldn’t be happier with him or his employees the whole staff is AWESOME! I also think Dr. Warner is a great dr. he listens to everything thing I have to say and has really helped me a lot in the past three years! I have felt better the past three years of my life then I ever have and its the meds he has me on and I feel so much better now! Dr. Randy T. Warner , M.D. is an AWESOME man! Sincerely Shelby D. Hackney ??
About Dr. Randy Warner, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144380056
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston|University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston|University Of Texas Houston Health Science Center|University Of Texas Houston Health Science Center
- R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia|R J &amp; Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia|Roy And Lucille Carver College Of Medicine , University Of I|The University of Iowa College of Medicine|University Of Iowa Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Warner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warner works at
Dr. Warner has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Cognitive Function Testing and Conduct Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Warner speaks Spanish.
131 patients have reviewed Dr. Warner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.