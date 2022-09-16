Overview

Dr. Randy Taylor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Monte, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Taylor works at Mayflower Medical Group Inc in El Monte, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.