Dr. Randy Talamayan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They completed their residency with Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center



Dr. Talamayan works at Jersey Shore Medical and Pediatric Associates, LLC in Lakewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.