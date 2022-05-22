Overview

Dr. Randy Sorum, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and Multicare Capital Medical Center.



Dr. Sorum works at Capital Medical Center in Olympia, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

