Dr. Randy Sorum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randy Sorum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randy Sorum, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and Multicare Capital Medical Center.
Dr. Sorum works at
Locations
-
1
Capital Medical Center3900 Capital Mall Dr SW # 100B, Olympia, WA 98502 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sorum?
He was very professional. He explained what was to happen. Because seeing that big machine and behind a big door can cause anxiety. Especially for me! The whole staff was professional. Every one was easy to talk with, explaining any questions I may of had. If you have to have radiation, I would trust Dr. Sorum and staff. Follow up appointments went well too. It was October when I had my radiation so there were many Sci Fi movies on then, so actually naming the radiation machine Gort from 1951 the movie "The day the earth stood still," helped with anxiety. Talking to the machine helped to relax me. Hey I'm not crazy! This just works for me in the anxiety department. Do what you have to do! Staff got a laugh out it! Thanks to Dr. Sorum and staff! I'm coming up on 5 year survival for breast cancer this October 2022! Thank you Dr. Sorum and staff!
About Dr. Randy Sorum, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1720059181
Education & Certifications
- St Marys Medical Center
- U Sd Trans Res
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- Multicare Capital Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sorum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sorum using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sorum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sorum works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.