Dr. Randy Schwartzberg III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Schwartzberg III works at Champaign Dental Group in Orlando, FL with other offices in Oviedo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.