Dr. Randy Sanovich, DDS
Dr. Randy Sanovich, DDS is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center, Medical City Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dallas Surgical Arts12740 Hillcrest Rd Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 776-4888
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Medical City Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Sanovich is amazing! He has a spectacular bedside manner combined with exceptional skill. I felt extremely confident putting the life of my mother in his competent and caring hands. Truly an excellent surgeon, he explained everything keeping all factors in my mother's care in a clear and defined priority. I cannot recommend him enough.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- Baptist Memorial Hospital
- University of Florida Health Science Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry
- University of Utah
Dr. Sanovich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanovich accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanovich speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanovich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanovich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.