Dr. Randy Rizor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randy Rizor, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MC Ohio Toledo.
Dr. Rizor works at
Locations
The Physicians' North Atlanta Surgery Center5730 Glenridge Dr Ste 110, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 574-1547
- 2 1035 Southcrest Dr Ste 115, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (678) 275-2200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Randy Rizor, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1245204882
Education & Certifications
- Dart Hitchcock Med Center
- MC Ohio Toledo
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rizor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rizor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rizor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rizor works at
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizor.
