Overview

Dr. Randy Rich, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Rich works at Illinois Cancer Specialists in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Pancreatic Cancer and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.