Dr. Randy Rich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randy Rich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randy Rich, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Rich works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Illinois Cancer Specialists880 W Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 259-4482Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Elderplan
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Provider Network
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Preferred Network Access
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rich?
Dr. Rich and the team at Illinois Cancer Specialists are professional, knowledgeable and get results. Very satisfied and happy with my choice.
About Dr. Randy Rich, MD
- Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1609863281
Education & Certifications
- Yale Univ Sch of Med
- Naval Medical Center Portsmouth
- National Naval Medical Center
- New York Medical College
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rich works at
Dr. Rich has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Pancreatic Cancer and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Rich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.