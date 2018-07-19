Dr. Randy Proffitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Proffitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randy Proffitt, MD
Overview
Dr. Randy Proffitt, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Providence Hospital and Springhill Medical Center.
Dr. Proffitt works at
Locations
Randy D Proffitt, MD, LLC6317 PICCADILLY SQUARE DR, Mobile, AL 36609 Directions (251) 344-0322Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Providence Hospital
- Springhill Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very likely to recommend. Great experience, and very satisfying results!
About Dr. Randy Proffitt, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528085347
Education & Certifications
- University Louisville
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- University of Kansas
- General Surgery, Plastic Surgery and Plastic Surgery within the Head & Neck
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Proffitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Proffitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Proffitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Proffitt speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Proffitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Proffitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Proffitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Proffitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.