Overview

Dr. Randy Oliver, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Metropolis, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah, Heartland Regional Medical Center, Lourdes Hospital and Massac Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Oliver works at Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine in Metropolis, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

