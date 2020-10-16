Overview

Dr. Randy Naidoo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Naidoo works at Shine Pediatrics & Wellness Ctr in Frisco, TX with other offices in Richardson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.