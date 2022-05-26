Dr. Randy Mejias, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mejias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randy Mejias, DMD
Overview
Dr. Randy Mejias, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Orlando, FL.
Locations
Timber Springs Dental Care327 S Avalon Park Blvd, Orlando, FL 32828 Directions (321) 379-7098Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mejias?
I’ve been to this office several times and I am impressed with the level of professionalism of not only the Dr but the staff as well. White glove service is an understatement. I used to hate going to the dentist but not anymore.
About Dr. Randy Mejias, DMD
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mejias has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mejias using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mejias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mejias has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mejias.
