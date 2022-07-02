Dr. Randy McCreery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCreery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randy McCreery, MD
Overview
Dr. Randy McCreery, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from American University Of The Carribbbean and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Dr. McCreery works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3939 J St Ste 320, Sacramento, CA 95819 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCreery?
Excellent! Caring doctor and knowledgeable. Definitely recommend.
About Dr. Randy McCreery, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1528440971
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- American University Of The Carribbbean
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCreery has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McCreery using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McCreery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCreery works at
Dr. McCreery speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. McCreery. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCreery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCreery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCreery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.