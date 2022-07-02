See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Randy McCreery, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Randy McCreery, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from American University Of The Carribbbean and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.

Dr. McCreery works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3939 J St Ste 320, Sacramento, CA 95819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Allergic Rhinitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews

2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Randy McCreery, MD

Specialties
  • Infectious Disease Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 8 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1528440971
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of Nebraska Medical Center
Residency
  • University of Nebraska Medical Center
Medical Education
  • American University Of The Carribbbean
Board Certifications
  • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy General Hospital

