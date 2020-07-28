Dr. Randy McCollough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCollough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randy McCollough, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randy McCollough, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Harker Heights, TX. They completed their fellowship with Scott & White Memorial Hospital|Scott &amp; White Memorial Hospital
Dr. McCollough works at
Locations
-
1
Austin Heart - West Central Texas Expy800 W Central Texas Expy Ste 355, Harker Heights, TX 76548 Directions (254) 237-6516
-
2
Austin Heart - West Ave East207 W Avenue E, Lampasas, TX 76550 Directions (254) 651-3244
Hospital Affiliations
- Heart Hospital of Austin
- St. David's Medical Center
- Adventhealth Rollins Brook
- Seton Medical Center Harker Heights
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr McCollough listen to my issues and right away he made an appointment with a rhythm Doctor, as well as getting a monitor to wear.
About Dr. Randy McCollough, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1972594281
Education & Certifications
- Scott &amp; White Memorial Hospital|Scott &amp;amp; White Memorial Hospital
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCollough has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
82 patients have reviewed Dr. McCollough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCollough.
