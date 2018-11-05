Dr. Makovsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randy Makovsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randy Makovsky, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2001 Marcus Ave Ste E110, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 829-0716
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Makovsky?
Dr. Makovsky is a very caring doctor and is very good at diagnosing your problems with urinary bladder cancer, leakage and the like. I have been going to him for 14 years and he has kept me bladder healthy. after he removed a cancerous polyp from my bladder. He easy to talk to and never a long wait in the office or for appointments. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Randy Makovsky, MD
- Urology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1801861323
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Makovsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Makovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Makovsky has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Makovsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Makovsky speaks Hebrew.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Makovsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makovsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Makovsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Makovsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.