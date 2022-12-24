Overview

Dr. Randy Luo, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Texas Orthopedic Hospital and Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Luo works at Fondren Orthopedic Group in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open and Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.