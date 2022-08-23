Overview

Dr. Randy Lovell III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Lovell III works at Lovell Hand and Orthopedic Center PLLC in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.