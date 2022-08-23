See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Randy Lovell III, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Randy Lovell III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.

Dr. Lovell III works at Lovell Hand and Orthopedic Center PLLC in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lovell Hand and Orthopedic Center, PLLC
    2155 East Paris Ave SE Ste 300, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 655-1570

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health Saint Mary's
  • Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • University of Michigan Health - West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 23, 2022
    Dr. Lovell and his entire team are wonderful! Their excellent feedback, compassion and expertise has been above and beyond for me and my situation. All of my questions and concerns are answered immediately and Dr. Lovell performed a very serious wrist surgery on me a day after my first office visit with him! I highly recommend Dr. Lovell if you are experiencing any hand issues!
    Angela Groth — Aug 23, 2022
    About Dr. Randy Lovell III, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245345503
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor University
    Residency
    • Grand Rapids Med Education Research Center/Msu
    Internship
    • Grand Rapids Med Education Research Center/Msu
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
