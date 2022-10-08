Overview

Dr. Randy Lizardo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They completed their residency with The George Washington University



Dr. Lizardo works at Capital Women's Care in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.