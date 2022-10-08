Dr. Randy Lizardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lizardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randy Lizardo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randy Lizardo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They completed their residency with The George Washington University
Dr. Lizardo works at
Locations
Capital Women's Care10313 Georgia Ave Ste 202, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (301) 681-9101
Capital Women's Care15225 Shady Grove Rd, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 681-9101
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lizardo is friendly, attentive and was able to address a medical problem after a brief few questions which did require surgery which I was eternally grateful for since it’s cured an issue I’ve had for quite a while. He’s excellent and very through. And appointments were so easy to make! And my Pap smears never hurt as much with him! Thank goodness. I’d still be going to him if I hadn’t moved far away.
About Dr. Randy Lizardo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1104026756
Education & Certifications
- The George Washington University
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lizardo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lizardo has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lizardo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lizardo speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Lizardo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lizardo.
