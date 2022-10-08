See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Silver Spring, MD
Dr. Randy Lizardo, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (36)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Randy Lizardo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They completed their residency with The George Washington University

Dr. Lizardo works at Capital Women's Care in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Capital Women's Care
    10313 Georgia Ave Ste 202, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 681-9101
  2. 2
    Capital Women's Care
    15225 Shady Grove Rd, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 681-9101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Adenomyosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Cellulite Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Freckle Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obstetric Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Post Menopause Treatment Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Sexual Pain Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Vaginal Changes Associated With Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
VelaShape™ Cellulite Treatment Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 08, 2022
    Dr. Lizardo is friendly, attentive and was able to address a medical problem after a brief few questions which did require surgery which I was eternally grateful for since it’s cured an issue I’ve had for quite a while. He’s excellent and very through. And appointments were so easy to make! And my Pap smears never hurt as much with him! Thank goodness. I’d still be going to him if I hadn’t moved far away.
    T — Oct 08, 2022
    About Dr. Randy Lizardo, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1104026756
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • The George Washington University
    Internship
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randy Lizardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lizardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lizardo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lizardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lizardo has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lizardo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Lizardo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lizardo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lizardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lizardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

