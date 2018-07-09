See All Podiatrists in Austin, TX
Dr. Randy Lisch, DPM

Podiatry
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Randy Lisch, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. 

Dr. Lisch works at Austin Radiological Association in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Seton Northwest
    11113 Research Blvd, Austin, TX 78759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 450-0101

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 09, 2018
    My baby daughter had multiple ingrown toe nails. Dr. Lisch was wonderful and efficient. The problem was resolved in one visit and has not reoccurred.
    Kirk Grander in Austin , TX — Jul 09, 2018
    Dr. Lisch's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Lisch

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Randy Lisch, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1588699730
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randy Lisch, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lisch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lisch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lisch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lisch works at Austin Radiological Association in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lisch’s profile.

    Dr. Lisch has seen patients for Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lisch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lisch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lisch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lisch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lisch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

