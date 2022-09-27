Overview

Dr. Randy Lieberman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and Harper University Hospital.



Dr. Lieberman works at DMC Specialty Services - Cardiothoracic - Harper Professional Building in Detroit, MI with other offices in West Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Sinus Tachycardia and Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.