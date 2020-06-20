Dr. Randy Lew, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randy Lew, DPM
Overview
Dr. Randy Lew, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.
Dr. Lew works at
Locations
-
1
Randy Lew Dpm PA11807 South Fwy Ste 361, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 615-8110
-
2
Texas Health Huguley Inc11801 South Fwy, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 568-5422
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lew?
This doctor cares about you he has so many patients he gets busy .He always takes care of me and knows what he is doing.Thanks Doc Lee and God Bless you and ur staff!
About Dr. Randy Lew, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1528025277
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lew has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lew works at
Dr. Lew has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lew speaks Chinese.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.