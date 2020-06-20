Overview

Dr. Randy Lew, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.



Dr. Lew works at Randy M Lew DPM PA in Burleson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.