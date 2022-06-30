Dr. Randy Kimmelman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimmelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randy Kimmelman, DO
Overview
Dr. Randy Kimmelman, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, HCA Florida Lake City Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
South Florida Surgical Specialists3467 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste B, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Directions (561) 483-3989Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kimmelman was so wonderful! He was so kind to my mom (who is 83 yrs old) who has breast cancer. He spent time explaining everything about the procedure and with a great sense of humor that made you feel comfortable. Dr Kimmelman's personality and bed side manner is a ten! Not to forget to mention that his whole office was outstanding! My mom and I are so grateful to have had him as our surgeon. The surgery was a success and we are now on to the next step in her treatment. I 100% recommend working with Dr K!
About Dr. Randy Kimmelman, DO
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ School Of Osteopathic Medicine Dept Of Surgery
- Umdnj-School Of Osteopathic Medicine
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
