Overview

Dr. Randy Kimmelman, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, HCA Florida Lake City Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Kimmelman works at South Florida Surgical Specialists in Deerfield Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.