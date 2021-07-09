Overview

Dr. Randy Katz, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, Wellington Regional Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Katz works at Florida Eye Microsurgical Institute, Wellington, FL in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL and Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.