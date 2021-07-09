Dr. Randy Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randy Katz, MD
Overview
Dr. Randy Katz, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, Wellington Regional Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Katz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Florida Eye Microsurgical Institute1717 W Woolbright Rd Ste 102, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 737-5500
-
2
Florida Eye Microsurgical INstitutue2575 S State Road 7, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 792-1205
-
3
Florida Eye Boca Raton9980 Central Park Blvd N Ste 108A, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 451-4514
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Katz?
I would like to say a big thank you to Dr. Katz and his staff. I am forever grateful for the excellent care that was given during my emergency situation (retina detachment). May God continue to use you in a mighty way. My eye is back to normal. Thank you to and your staff for being so kind and caring. I truly appreciate it.
About Dr. Randy Katz, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861455529
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- UMDNJ New Jersey Med Sch
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz works at
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Katz speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.