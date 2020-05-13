Dr. Randy Karu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randy Karu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randy Karu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pomona, CA. They graduated from University of Colombo and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Karu works at
Locations
-
1
Randy Karu, MD1900 Royalty Dr Ste 250, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 487-0489
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Casa Colina Hospital
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great knowledgeable doctor. I have been his patient almost 30 years. He's the best!
About Dr. Randy Karu, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1386645760
Education & Certifications
- Royal Coll Surgeons of England
- St Joseph Med Center
- University of Colombo
- St Thomas College Mt Lavinia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karu works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Karu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.