Overview

Dr. Randy Kaplan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Roseville, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Kaplan works at Shores Podiatry Associates in Roseville, MI with other offices in Clinton Township, MI, Southfield, MI and Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.