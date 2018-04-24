Overview

Dr. Randy Jordan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Heber Springs, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, Baptist Health Medical Center - Heber Springs, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent North.



Dr. Jordan works at CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Hever Springs in Heber Springs, AR with other offices in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

