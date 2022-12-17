Dr. Randy Janczyk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janczyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randy Janczyk, MD
Overview
Dr. Randy Janczyk, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Janczyk works at
Locations
Anthony Iacco MD Plc.3535 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 204, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-9090
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Janczyk?
Had inguinal hernia repair with mesh about 2.5 months ago. Dr Janczyk talked me through options and answered questions. Surgery went smooth and recovery has been good. I searched around for a while before choosing this surgeon and am very glad I went with Dr Janczyk!
About Dr. Randy Janczyk, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1811988058
Education & Certifications
- University Maryland Shock Trauma
- University Hospital S Tx Med Center
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Janczyk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janczyk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Janczyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Janczyk works at
Dr. Janczyk has seen patients for Ventral Hernia and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Janczyk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Janczyk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janczyk.
