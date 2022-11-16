Overview

Dr. Randy Irwin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.



Dr. Irwin works at Ascension Medical Group Vascular Surgery Indianapolis in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Carotid Artery Disease, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.