Dr. Gould has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randy Gould, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randy Gould, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Davie, FL. They completed their fellowship with St Vincents Hospital Catholic Med Center Of Ny
Dr. Gould works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Specialists of South Florida Davie10650 W State Road 84 Ste 104, Davie, FL 33324 Directions (954) 382-1550Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Westside Regional Medical Center8201 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 473-6600
- 3 6517 Taft St Ste 203, Hollywood, FL 33024 Directions (954) 382-1550
Family Health Services of West Broward2057 N University Dr, Sunrise, FL 33322 Directions (954) 382-1550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gould's experience and knowledge is very impressive and most reassuring. He listened without rushing me and was attentive to all of my questions and especially my concerns. Dr. Gould made me feel like a VIP Patient. His interaction with me was thorough and he spend all the time necessary to make certain that I completely understood the results of my examination as well as his recommendations and treatment options that we discussed. All diagnostic screening and testing are done in the office by a large well trained staff.I highly recommend Dr. Gould to anyone who is looking to be treated by an experienced, caring and empathetic Cardiologist.
About Dr. Randy Gould, DO
- Cardiology
- English
- 1184630352
Education & Certifications
- St Vincents Hospital Catholic Med Center Of Ny
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
