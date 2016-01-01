Dr. Randy Gertner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gertner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randy Gertner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randy Gertner, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gertner works at
Locations
Fredericksburg Nephrology Associates4604 Spotsylvania Pkwy Ste 335, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Directions (540) 210-3784
Fredericksburg Nephrology Associates101 Park Hill Dr, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 210-3785
Hospital Affiliations
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Randy Gertner, MD
- Nephrology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1285745752
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Upmc/U Of Pittsburgh
- U Of Pittsburgh
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
