Dr. Randy Gaw, MD
Overview
Dr. Randy Gaw, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center and Cumberland Medical Center.
Dr. Gaw works at
Locations
Medical Specialists of Cookeville Pllc128 N Whitney Ave, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 783-4600
Rheumatology145 W 4th St Ste 201, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 783-5848
Hospital Affiliations
- Cookeville Regional Medical Center
- Cumberland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
great doctor..ma favorite and believe me I have seen a lot of doctor's in my days
About Dr. Randy Gaw, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurology
