Dr. Gardell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randy Gardell, MD
Overview
Dr. Randy Gardell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Woodway, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest.
Dr. Gardell works at
Locations
Central Texas Neurological Associates205 Woodhew Dr Ste 110, Woodway, TX 76712 Directions (254) 399-9291
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was just referred to Dr. Gerdell via my insruance.. I am suffering from hematoma from a work related injury in July 30, 2021.. I been to Baylor Scott and White and I'm taking Keppra.. Not sure what the situation is.. If I'm able to return to work, or qualify for full-long term disability?
About Dr. Randy Gardell, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gardell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gardell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gardell has seen patients for Migraine, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gardell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gardell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gardell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.