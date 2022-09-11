Dr. Randy Furshman, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Furshman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randy Furshman, DDS
Overview
Dr. Randy Furshman, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Miami, FL.
Dr. Furshman works at
Locations
-
1
Dentistry of Miami7800 SW 87th Ave Ste A140, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 507-6367
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Furshman?
very professional, efficient and high tech
About Dr. Randy Furshman, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1861617086
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Furshman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Furshman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Furshman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Furshman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Furshman works at
Dr. Furshman speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Furshman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Furshman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Furshman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Furshman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.