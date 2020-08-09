Overview

Dr. Randy Fink, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Mariners Hospital.



Dr. Fink works at HCA Florida Miami-Dade Surgical Specialists - Kendall in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.