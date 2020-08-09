See All Plastic Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Randy Fink, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (63)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Randy Fink, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Mariners Hospital.

Dr. Fink works at HCA Florida Miami-Dade Surgical Specialists - Kendall in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Center of Excellence, LLC
    8700 N Kendall Dr Ste 208, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 515-5425
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mariners Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Counseling Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AmeriPlan
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • GlobalHealth, Inc.
    • Medica
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 09, 2020
    Dr. Fink is an excellent physician with a wonderful bedside manner. He is personable, thorough, knowledgeable. He is very smart and helped me figure out about some other Health issues that were occurring and was right on point and pointed me in the right direction and had me get an abdominal scan and referred me to a Gastroenterologist. He Is a SUPER DOC!
    Selene Gomez — Aug 09, 2020
    About Dr. Randy Fink, MD

    Specialties
    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1669430328
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine - M.D.
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • The American University, Washington, DC - Political Science & Performing Arts Theatre Post-Baccalaureate
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randy Fink, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fink has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fink works at HCA Florida Miami-Dade Surgical Specialists - Kendall in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Fink’s profile.

    Dr. Fink has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fink on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Fink. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fink.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

