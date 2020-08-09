Dr. Randy Fink, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randy Fink, MD
Dr. Randy Fink, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Mariners Hospital.
Miami Center of Excellence, LLC8700 N Kendall Dr Ste 208, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 515-5425Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Mariners Hospital
Dr. Fink is an excellent physician with a wonderful bedside manner. He is personable, thorough, knowledgeable. He is very smart and helped me figure out about some other Health issues that were occurring and was right on point and pointed me in the right direction and had me get an abdominal scan and referred me to a Gastroenterologist. He Is a SUPER DOC!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine - M.D.
- The American University, Washington, DC - Political Science & Performing Arts Theatre Post-Baccalaureate
