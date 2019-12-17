Overview

Dr. Randy Ennen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Ennen works at Ennen Eye Center in Fort Smith, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.