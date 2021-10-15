Overview

Dr. Randy Cronic, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Northside Hospital Duluth, Northside Hospital Forsyth, Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cronic works at Randy B Cronic MD in Duluth, GA with other offices in Gainesville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.