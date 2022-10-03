Dr. Randy Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randy Cooper, MD
Overview
Dr. Randy Cooper, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.
Dr. Cooper works at
Locations
-
1
University Surgical Oncology818 Saint Sebastian Way Ste 104, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 434-0130
-
2
University Hosp Trans Care Uni1350 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 722-9011
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cooper is knowledgeable, compassionate and honest. He will do his best to discuss and teach each patient about their concerns. He listens to understand questions and address concerns. If he doesn’t believe he is the best to handle your concern, he will refer you to a doctor he trusts.
About Dr. Randy Cooper, MD
- General Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1083612352
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooper has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
