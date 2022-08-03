Overview

Dr. Randy Cohn, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Cohn works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Garden City in Garden City, NY with other offices in New York, NY, Boston, MA and East Meadow, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.