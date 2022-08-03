See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Garden City, NY
Dr. Randy Cohn, MD

Sports Medicine
3.7 (19)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Randy Cohn, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Cohn works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Garden City in Garden City, NY with other offices in New York, NY, Boston, MA and East Meadow, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Garden City
    1001 Franklin Ave Rm 110, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 396-7846
    Nyu Hospital for Joint Diseases
    301 E 17th St Fl 14, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 598-6000
    MA Gen Hosp Sprts Mdcn
    175 Cambridge St Ste 400, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 726-7500
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at East Meadow
    801 Merrick Ave, East Meadow, NY 11554 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 723-2663
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Fracture
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 03, 2022
    Dr Cohn and his partner, PA Evan Didyk are a DREAM TEAM! For over two years I have walked my arthritic knee medical care journey with them. Their sincerity, empathy and medical care are top notch. Dr Cohn and Evan listen thoroughly and with great concern to every share. I am so very thankful that they have been with me and continue to care for me with gentle hearts and their peaceful, calm manner.
    Theresa DeVito — Aug 03, 2022
    About Dr. Randy Cohn, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    • Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randy Cohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cohn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

