Dr. Randy Chudler, MD

Urology
3 (23)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Randy Chudler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Utica, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Mclaren Lapeer Region.

Dr. Chudler works at Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C. in Utica, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.
    11051 Hall Rd Ste 200, Utica, MI 48317 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 254-5759

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Lapeer Region

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicle Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Feb 05, 2022
    I'm very grateful to Dr. Chudler. He saved my life! He's compassionate and thorough. He explains everything! His staff is also caring and compassionate! Don't let petty complaints about time keep you from excellent care! He's a surgeon..busy what do you expect!
    Joyce Counley — Feb 05, 2022
    About Dr. Randy Chudler, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770564924
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Medical Education
    • Univ of MI Med Sch
