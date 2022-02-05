Dr. Chudler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randy Chudler, MD
Dr. Randy Chudler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Utica, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Mclaren Lapeer Region.
Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.11051 Hall Rd Ste 200, Utica, MI 48317 Directions (586) 254-5759
- Mclaren Lapeer Region
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I'm very grateful to Dr. Chudler. He saved my life! He's compassionate and thorough. He explains everything! His staff is also caring and compassionate! Don't let petty complaints about time keep you from excellent care! He's a surgeon..busy what do you expect!
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1770564924
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Univ of MI Med Sch
Dr. Chudler accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chudler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chudler has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chudler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Chudler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chudler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chudler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chudler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.