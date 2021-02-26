Dr. Randy Butler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randy Butler, MD
Overview
Dr. Randy Butler, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Aerospace Medicine. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Butler works at
Locations
Butler Family Medical Center Inc.653 N Town Center Dr Ste 502, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 242-4102
Hospital Affiliations
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Wow! Listened attentively, ordered tests immediately, and set up next appointment. He already diagnosed the symptoms listening and still went above and beyond. I cannot ask for anyone else. Phenomenal doctor and great staff too!
About Dr. Randy Butler, MD
- Family Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NC Bapt Hosp
- Eastern Va Sch Med
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
- Wake Forest University
- Aerospace Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Butler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Butler accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.